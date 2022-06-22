Five More CCC Members Arrested At Moreblessing Ali Funeral

Spread the love

By- The Police have arrested five (5) more CCC Five supporters for attending the opposition’s activist Moreblessing Ali.

This takes to 10, including Members of Parliament, Job Sikhala (Zengeza West) and Godfrey Sithole (Chitungwiza North), the number of CCC supporters arrested.

The Harare Magistrate Court denied bail to the CCC MPs and three supporters of the opposition party, Misheck Guzha, Adious Makoma and Precious Jeche.

Sikhala and Sithole, who have been appearing in court in leg irons, were remanded in custody to 6 July.

Magistrate Gibson Mandaza said Sikhala and Sithole are “a threat to public security” and likely to re-offend if released on bail. Mandaza ruled that Sikhala had already disregarded a High Court order that barred him from using Social Media.

The ruling on the trio’s bail application will be delivered Thursady at 3 PM.

Noble Chinhanu, of the Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum, is representing the trio.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...