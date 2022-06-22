ZimEye
Friends, on the video of the army. I have always been clear, I choose my country before my party. Zambia first. It's wrong that soldiers must inflict harm on our youths because they spoke bad off our leader. It's not our Zambian future. The soldiers must be removed from service ! https://t.co/VfjOmSCYWy— Joseph Kalimbwe (@joseph_kalimbwe) June 22, 2022
Friends, on the video of the army. I have always been clear, I choose my country before my party. Zambia first. It's wrong that soldiers must inflict harm on our youths because they spoke bad off our leader. It's not our Zambian future. The soldiers must be removed from service ! https://t.co/VfjOmSCYWy