Train Derails Near Bulawayo

Spread the love

A train belonging to the Beitbridge Bulawayo Railway (BBR) Company has derailed in Esigodini.

National Railways of Zimbabwe Acting Public Relations Officer Mr Martin Banda confirmed the incident saying the train, which is being run by BBR under a 20-year Build Operate and Transfer Agreement, derailed just after Esigodini.

The train plies the Beitbridge – Gwanda – Esigodini to Bulawayo route.

Police are yet to confirm the incident.-ZBC

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...