Missing Granny’s Remains Discovered

By A Correspondent- Police in Mashonaland East Province have recovered suspected human remains allegedly belonging to an elderly woman who went missing in April this year.

Beatrice Kunyiminya (75) went missing on 24 April 2022 from her homestead in Marimo Village, Juru.

The human remains were discovered by another villager, scattered in tall grass.

The villager informed Beatrice’s relative Joseph Kunyiminya who then reported the matter to the police.

The scene was attended to by Juru police officers and they recovered a human skull, bones, floral dress, doek, hat and a white blouse.

The remains were taken to Murewa District Hospital for postmortem and DNA testing.

Beatrice’s relatives believe that the remains are that of their missing relative.

