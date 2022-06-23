More CCC Activists Hauled To Court Over Nyatsime Violence

By A Correspondent- In another matter, three CCC activists yesterday appeared before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi to face charges of public violence.

This was after violence broke out in Nyatsime, Chitungwiza during slain CCC activist Moreblessing Ali’s funeral wake last week.

The trio, Precious Jeche (41), Misheck Guzha (62) and Odius Makoma (42) were represented by Noble Chinhanu who argued that the CCC supporters were actually victims of the violence, not perpetrators.

Chinhanu further submitted that during the melee in Nyatsime, his clients’ properties were destroyed.

They were remanded in custody to tomorrow for bail ruling.

Allegations are that on June 14, 2022, the trio in the company of other accomplices still at large, attended Ali’s funeral service in Nyatsime, where they connived to avenge, through violence, her brutal murder by suspected Zanu PF activist Pius Jamba.

The accused and their accomplices were reportedly transported from various locations to Nyatsime where they allegedly moved around on foot, stoning houses, breaking window panes and also burnt down the house of Zanu PF chairperson for Nyatsime, George Murambatsvina.

The State further alleges that they also went to Chibhanguza Shopping Centre in Chitungwiza, where they torched a gazebo, damaged windows of 13 shops, four beerhalls and looted groceries and electrical gadgets.

They are also accused of assaulting people and damaging vehicles and properties of 53 people in the Nyatsime area, prejudicing the community of $5,8 million.

Moses Mapanga prosecuted.-Newsday

