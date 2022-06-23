Women Excel Trust Condemns Abuse Of Minor (2)

By A Correspondent- Women Excel Trust (WET), has urged parents to monitor their children at all times to protect them from possible sexual abuse.

This follows a viral video of a 2-year-old girl being sexually abused by her mother’s boyfriend.

In a statement, WET expressed shock over the video and demanded that the perpetrator be prosecuted. The statement reads:

Whilst we are still celebrating ‘Day of the African Child’, under this year’s theme: “Eliminating Harmful Practices Affecting Children…” these which include child abuse in all forms, it has come to our attention the video circulating on various social media platforms of a 2-year-old girl being sexually abused by her mother’s boyfriend.

We are appalled and deeply saddened by such a horrendous incident. Adults are supposed to be protectors of children but what has become of the society when they are turning out to be the main perpetrators of abuse?

As Women Excel Trust, we have zero tolerance for such kind of behaviour that impedes the child’s mental, health, moral and social development.

Children’s rights also entail the legal protection of children in conditions of freedom, security and dignity.

As such, we demand justice to be served accordingly. We call upon policymakers to enact stiffer penalties for such perpetrators.

We urge parents to monitor their children at all times and do away with the tendency of putting children at the centre of their conflicts.

