By A Correspondent- CCC interim Secretary for Public Service and Social Welfare has bemoaned the alleged capture of the country’s judiciary and the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) by the ruling ZANU PF party.

Kademaunga queried why three CCC members from the Nyatsime area whose homes were allegedly torched by ZANU PF activists were arrested while ruling party members linked to the assault of 21 women at the funeral of Moreblessing Ali were not arrested.

The three CCC members, Precious Jeche (41), Misheck Guzha (62) and Odius Makoma (42) were arrested on Wednesday and appeared before Harare Magistrate Dennis Mangosi on Thursday facing charges of public violence.

The magistrate ruled that the trio is likely to skip bail, hence it is risky to free them on bail pending trial.

Kademaunga also criticised the police for arresting opposition MPs Job Sikhala and Godfrey Sithole on public violence charges while a local ZANU PF MP and councillor were not arrested despite appearing to incite violence. She wrote on Twitter:

Nine citizens have been wrongfully arrested in the continued repression of the people of Nyatsime in the aftermath of the gruesome murder of Moreblessing Ali. Again we see clear undue political interference forcing police and courts to act as willing executioners of repression. Police is being abused in the systematic criminalisation and subjection to the harsh reprisal of three CCC members who made police reports after their homes were torched in Nyatsime. The three were later arrested and in turn, charged with public violence. Police is being abused to silence and harass justice seekers; Ali family lawyer Job Sikhala1 and legislator Godfrey Sithole who was assisting the family to pursue justice whom they have wrongfully imprisoned and are currently held at Chikurubi maximum prison. Courts are being abused to aid Judicial Harassment of the arrested whom they have denied bail and will possibly be subjected to lengthy pre-trial detentions as has been the trend. Police is being abused to promote impunity of perpetrators of human rights violations. Police have not acted on ZANU PF MP and Councillor who publicly incited violence at the Ali funeral, and ZANU PF Youth who abducted and assaulted 21 women at a funeral. A free, fair and credible election can only be possible if key institutions like the police, the courts, ZEC, Chapter 12 commissions etc are free from the demonic grip of the tyrannical ZANU PF regime!

