Granny’s Gruesome Murder Shocks Community

By A Correspondent- The rape and murder of an elderly woman by an illegal gold miner have shocked Munetwa villagers in Zhombe, Midlands province.

Chief Gwesela confirmed the incident, saying the woman was buried on Monday. “The elderly woman was allegedly raped and then killed by a gold panner. The matter is now being investigated by the police,” he said.

“The suspect has been arrested and charged with rape and murder, while the victim was buried on Monday.” Chief Gwesela decried the rise in rape and murder cases in the Kwekwe district.

Meanwhile, police have disclosed that Kwekwe residents are living in fear of machete gangs terrorising them, but they are scared to testify against them in court.

Speaking at belated Press Freedom Day commemorations in Redcliff, Kwekwe district police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nkululeko Nduna said without the public’s co-operation, convictions would be difficult.

“Some complainants end up retracting their cases in fear of retribution by the accused persons,” he said.

Nduna urged journalists and the community to work with the police to ensure that machete-wielding gangs are brought to book.

