Mahere Tears Into Mnangagwa

Tinashe Sambiri|CCC spokesperson, Fadzayi Mahere, has described as reckless the Zanu PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa’s remarks on the death of Moreblessing Ali.

Mr Mnangagwa claimed the death of the CCC activist was stage-managed.

Moreblessing was brutally murdered by Pias Jamba, a Zanu PF sympathiser.

Said Mahere:

“You abduct and murder a woman then call the killing ‘staged.We need new leaders.”

Below Mahere speaks on Hon Job Sikhala and Hon Godfrey Sithole bail denial:

