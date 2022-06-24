FakaPressure

Yellow Revolution Invades Hwange
24 June 2022
By Gift Ostallos Siziba
Hwange we present the Alternative as led by your Champion in Chief President Nelson Chamisa
The objective is to organize the Citizens Movement and galvanize the base towards Change.
Our focus is massive political mobilization of women, young people, workers, trade unions, activists, political parties, the church, social groups and compatriots in diaspora to all come together to rebuild our country.
That process by registering to vote, Voting for Change and uniting all forces to deliver real Change and Transformation.
Until then,