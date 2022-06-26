Another Zanu PF Nyatsime Leader Dies
26 June 2022
By-Another top Zanu PF Nyatsime leader has died.
This time is the area’s Zanu PF chairlady.
Last week another Zanu PF official died after a short illness.
This happens after the death of CCC activist Moreblessing Ali whose funeral these Zanu PF cadres disrupted.
In a tweet, Nyatsime community celebrated the death of these Zanu PF thugs.
They posted:
Nyatsime WARD 9 chairlady has passed away. Why are such talented young people dying before their time? #RIP