Another Zanu PF Nyatsime Leader Dies

By-Another top Zanu PF Nyatsime leader has died.

This time is the area’s Zanu PF chairlady.

Last week another Zanu PF official died after a short illness.

This happens after the death of CCC activist Moreblessing Ali whose funeral these Zanu PF cadres disrupted.

In a tweet, Nyatsime community celebrated the death of these Zanu PF thugs.

They posted:

Nyatsime WARD 9 chairlady has passed away. Why are such talented young people dying before their time? #RIP

