Mudzuri Complains of Bogus Structures Ahead Of Own Congress

The MDC T Deputy President Elias Mudzuri has publicly complained about bogus structures being imposed in his party ahead of its Congress.

Mudzuri’s MDC T is this year electing new leaders amid competition among the top contenders, himself, Douglas Mwonzora, and Morgan Komichi.

Before the court created party holds Congress, friction has gripped the entity. Said Mudzuri:

“In the run up to our Ordinary Congress slated for July 2022, only Provinces have the constitutional responsibility of forming district structures.

“Ward structures are then formed by the District Ward forms the branches likewise.

“Bogus structures will be rejected outright.”

