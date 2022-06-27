Football Transfer Updates

Credit: Soccer 24 Zimbabwe

Manchester United have rejected Barcelona’s attempt to land Harry Maguire as part of a deal to bring Frenkie de Jong to Old Trafford. The Sun

Arsenal have reached an agreement in principle with Manchester City to sign Gabriel Jesus. The Guardian

Atletico Madrid are keeping tabs on Celtic’s Croatian defender Josip Juranovic, 26. Record

Cristiano Ronaldo is not for sale and Manchester United expect him to remain at Old Trafford, despite reports linking the Portuguese star with a move to Chelsea. Sky Sports

Crystal Palace have agreed terms with teenager Malcolm Ebiowei. The 18-year-old winger is set to join Patrick Vieira’s squad from July 1,when his current contract with Derby ends, on a five-year deal.

Juventus have made progress in their efforts to sign impending free agent Angel di Maria despite Barcelona remaining in the picture for the Argentina international, 34. Calciomercato

Sadio Mane’s agent has denied the Senegal forward, 30, left Liverpool to join Bayern Munich this summer because he wasn’t earning enough money at Anfield. TVMondo

Inter Milan have joined AC Milan in pursuit to sign Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech. Corriere dello Sport

Joao Felix has ruled out an Atletico Madrid exit this summer after opening up on his future amid reputed interest from Manchester United. Marca

Neymar is said to have been left frustrated and disappointed by PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi’s reluctance to confirm his future at the club and could now be tempted to push for an exit. RMC Sport

