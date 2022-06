Kraal Head Torments CCC Supporters

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri| A traditional leader in Bikita is tormenting known CCC supporters.

Sabhuku Stephan Makufa is confiscating CCC regalia and threatening to assault supporters of President Nelson Chamisa’s party.

“In Bikita South, ward 8 , Zengeya area Sabhuku Stephan Makufa aka Chiponda is confiscating CCC regalia.

He is also threatening CCC supporters.

He says Zanu PF has given him the right to assault CCC supporters.

The kraal head is also abusing women,” CCC Bikita South said in a statement.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...