National
Zanu PF Accused Of Rigging Masvingo West By-election
27 June 2022
Zanu PF has won the Masvingo West ward 21 by-election.

Sources in the ward spoke of intimidation of voters and rampant rigging by Zanu PF.

Masvingo West Ward 21 By Election RESULTS:

NGOMAHURU
ZANU 101
CCC 81

MUKORSI
ZANU 46
CCC 20

NYAMAFUFU
ZANU 41
CCC 20

GWIRA
ZANU 61
CCC 05

VURAMBA
ZANU 35
CCC 08

BANGOMWE
ZANU 86
CCC 13

MUSHAWASHA
ZANU 95
CCC 30

TOTAL

ZANU PF 464
CCC 177

