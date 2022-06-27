Zanu PF Accused Of Rigging Masvingo West By-election
27 June 2022
Own Correspondent
Zanu PF has won the Masvingo West ward 21 by-election.
Sources in the ward spoke of intimidation of voters and rampant rigging by Zanu PF.
Masvingo West Ward 21 By Election RESULTS:
NGOMAHURU
ZANU 101
CCC 81
MUKORSI
ZANU 46
CCC 20
NYAMAFUFU
ZANU 41
CCC 20
GWIRA
ZANU 61
CCC 05
VURAMBA
ZANU 35
CCC 08
BANGOMWE
ZANU 86
CCC 13
MUSHAWASHA
ZANU 95
CCC 30
TOTAL
ZANU PF 464
CCC 177
COMPILED BY
NYAHUNDA SD
ELECTIONS CHAMPION