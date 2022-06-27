Zanu PF Accused Of Rigging Masvingo West By-election

Own Correspondent

Zanu PF has won the Masvingo West ward 21 by-election.

Sources in the ward spoke of intimidation of voters and rampant rigging by Zanu PF.

Masvingo West Ward 21 By Election RESULTS:

NGOMAHURU

ZANU 101

CCC 81

MUKORSI

ZANU 46

CCC 20

NYAMAFUFU

ZANU 41

CCC 20

GWIRA

ZANU 61

CCC 05

VURAMBA

ZANU 35

CCC 08

BANGOMWE

ZANU 86

CCC 13

MUSHAWASHA

ZANU 95

CCC 30

TOTAL

ZANU PF 464

CCC 177

COMPILED BY

NYAHUNDA SD

ELECTIONS CHAMPION

