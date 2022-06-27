Zanu PF Celebrates June 2008 Political Violence

By- Zanu PF has celebrated the political violence it unleashed on opposition activists in June 2008.

Zanu PF maimed more than 200 opposition activists in June 2008 after the ruling party’s President Robert Mugabe had lost to MDC Presidential candidate Morgan Tsvangirai.

Zanu PF posted on Twitter, celebrating the violence:

On this day 14 years ago takachigwinha A rerun of the Presidential Elections was done on this very day, 27 June 2008. The revolutionary party pulled all stops in an onslaught to regain our independence and sovereignty. Cde Mugabe won the rerun resoundingly.

On this day 14 years ago takachigwinha‼️



We shall not forget pic.twitter.com/scOwm0YX9D — 🇿🇼 ZANU PF PATRIOTS 🇿🇼 (@zanupf_patriots) June 27, 2022

