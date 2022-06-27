Zimbabwean Singer Performs At Real Madrid Star’s Wedding

For any Zimbabwean who loves football, seeing the Real Madrid squad on television is normal.

The record 14-time Champions League winners have won Europe’s premier club competition four times in the last six years, hence one is bound to frequently bump into them on TV.

But Zimbabwean singer and songwriter Tina Masawi got the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to not only see the Madrid players in person but they also watched her perform.

Masawi sang at Los Blancos defender Dani Carvajal’s wedding on Friday.

The Spain international married his partner of many years Daphne Cañizares, in the Spanish city of Segovia.

For Tina, who is based in Barcelona and sings R’n’B, blues, pop, afro beats and house music, this was a dream come true.

But how did the opportunity come about?

“Their wedding planner reached out to me on their behalf, they found me online I imagine,” she revealed.

“I was asked to perform at an FC Barcelona footballer’s wedding a couple of years back and couldn’t go due to another commitment and I was hoping another opportunity like that would come around so I am very glad that it did,” added Tina.

The ceremony was attended by Carvajal’s Real teammates, including Marco Asensio, Thibaut Courtois, Federico Valverde, Nacho, Lucas Vasquez, and Jesus Vallejo.

Tina, who sang a classic English song for the newly-weds, admits nerves got the better of her at first, but she eventually pulled herself together.

“It felt amazing and yes I was a little nervous beforehand as it was a very intimate moment but as soon as the spotlight came on, I did what I know how to do best, felt right at home. It was an amazing experience,” she said.- Soccer 24 Zimbabwe

