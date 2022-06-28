Grade 6 Exam Fees For November 2022 Announced

By A Correspondent- The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) has announced November 2022 examination fees for learners in Grade 6.

The learners will not be writing examinations but have to pay the fees to avoid paying at once when they are in Grade 7.

Below is the notice by the council:

GRADE 6 EXAMINATION FEES FOR NOVEMBER 2022

Please be advised that the examination fees for 2022 is USD65.00 for all subjects. The Government will contribute USD 36.00 of the examination fees for candidates in public schools while parents and guardians will pay USD 29.00.

All candidates from private schools and colleges will meet the full cost of USD 65.00 as examination fees for the year. Therefore, the termly fees for 2022 Grade 6 examination fees for candidates will be as follows:

• Candidates in public schools: USD 5.00

• Candidates in Private Schools and colleges: USD 11.00

• Extra-Territorial Candidates: USD 21.00

NB: Please be advised that candidates who prepaid for the current examination only pay the balance due from the 2022 approved fees by the closing date indicated below.

Centres are requested not to allow individual candidates to make their own deposits into the 2IMSEC Bank Account.

Proof of payment in the form of a deposit slip together with the Statement of Fees harm must be submitted to 2IMSEC Regional Offices.

2.0 Closing Date

Following the announcement of examination fees in USD and paid in local currency at the prevailing interbank rate please be advised that parents and guardians must pay examination fees to their centres during the period 22 July to 29 July 2022 for the First and Second Term. The closing date for payments and submission of proof of payments accompanied by entries is 29 July 2022. During this period, an interbank exchange rate prevailing as at 22 July 2022 which will be communicated by ZIMSEC to all centres will be applied. Payments received after the closing date Mil be considered at a rate prevailing at the date received.

