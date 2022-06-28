Tinashe Sambiri|Bishop Ancelimo Magaya has pointed out that Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa’s spokesperson George, Charamba is not in a position to comment on spiritual matters.
The fearless cleric has also declared he is not afraid of dying for the truth.
Below is Bishop Magaya’s full statement:
Addressing Jamwanda’s Pathological Error:(Of clerics and the secular question)
2.You labor very much in your article to demonstrate how clerics are not good actors in
ecumenical harlotry because you do not appreciate their source of motivation. It does
corridors of power, you find it offending that clerics like myself are demanding
its glaring rot.
You find clerics’ involvement in your ‘sacred political space’ as
Prov 31:8-9 [NIV]Speak out for those who can not speak for themselves, for the rights
are possibly paid to defend.
to two.
mandate to be a voice for the voiceless and spine for the spineless as they speak out and
to the author of Jamwanda 2 on Saturday.
Reference is made to your Saturday the 25th of June
interceding for people to access eternity
1.You acknowledge limited understanding of ecclesiastical matters albeit sarcastically.
‘credentials’ like yourself cannot see the suffering of the masses.Why would the plight
social injustices. It does not affect you after all.
The clerics live with the vulnerable
challenge the ills that you are fighting hard to protect. I have a myriad of Scriptures to
broaden your vista regarding the church’s mandate. However, for today I will refer you
of the suffering masses concern you?You probablyhave access to good medical
ironic that with all the experience you claim to have and strategic positioning in the
because you deem them to be legitimate occupants of the political space.
I will discuss
why you will definitely hear more from me and many other church leaders whom God
by those who have subjected themselves to boththe venal and venial of this age just
rules the country.
It,however, concerns any sober and true church leader when the poor,
In the milieu of that limited understanding, you assign clerics’ a confined role of
myself was more than superfluous. I do not intend here to do a blow-by-blow responseto the
relate to the fundamental role of the church on matters of national governance.
This is just to acknowledge that I have read your article in which your attack on
of all who are destitute. Speak up and judge fairly; defend the rights of the poor and
about. Find out from authorities on the subject of Church and Politicsand learn better.
attention in the subject area that yourself believeto be a respectable authority.
How
tenders, foreign currency at ratesthatothers can’t access, and protection from
reverence of the clerics.
You neither know the scriptures nor the power of God as they
accountability yet you have not used your influence to transform or rid the system of
not concern the church that President Mugabe or Mnangagwa, Tsvangirai or Chamisa
attack.
I will certainly do so in my next installments, It would suffice for now to note the
the secular space, and how I, in particular,am not qualified to speak let alone get
this subject matter in greater detail in the near future and perhaps help you understand
vulnerable and voiceless suffer at the hands of those leaders.
Again, those with
facilities, educational facilities for your children, access to natural resources, dubious
following:
will embolden to speak out against socioeconomic and political injustice which you
masses, feel their pain and hear their cries day and night. It is therefore theirheavenly
prosecution when you commit overt corrupt activities among many other economic and
leaders must stick to preaching and praying for the distressed and leave politics to
politicians, you too speak with authority on a subject matter that you know very little
The church will not be pushed aside to watch while the nation is shredded into pieces.
Following after your role model, President Mugabe who once retorted that
Job 29v 14-17. I put on righteousness as my clothing; justice was my rob and my turban.
I was eyes to the blind and feet to the lamb. I was a father to the needy; I took up the
3.You insinuate death threatson meby referenc