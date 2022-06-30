ZimEye
1. The election of Chief Fortune Charumbira as President of the Pan African Parliament yesterday was widely celebrated as a victory for the Southern African Region and a great step towards lasting African unity, democracy and integration.— Sen Douglas Mwonzora (@DMwonzora) June 30, 2022
1. The election of Chief Fortune Charumbira as President of the Pan African Parliament yesterday was widely celebrated as a victory for the Southern African Region and a great step towards lasting African unity, democracy and integration.