Partisan Police Rush To Arrest Zanu PF Chairman Abductors

By-The Zimbabwe Republic Police said they had arrested three people in connection with the abduction of the Zanu PF youth chairman for Bumba District in Chimanimani, Nicholas Madzianike.

Madziyanikwewho allegedly went missing on June 19.

The arrested are Chengetanai Musudu, Hakata Musudu and Aaron Chizemo.

The police also said that one of the suspects was found in possession of Madzianike’s Itel A52 cellphone.

Police spokesperson Paul Nyathi confirmed the case to The Herald. He said:

We are investigating the case in which Nicholas Madzianike allegedly disappeared from Bumba Business Centre on June 19.

Police are on the ground gathering facts on what happened on that day. We will give a detailed statement when we gather all the facts.

Madziyanike, a Zanu PF Youth League chairman for Ward 6 Chayamiti, was reportedly dragged out of Chisedze Bar at Bumba Business Centre over an undisclosed issue and has not been seen since then.

