D-Day For VP Chiwenga’s Ex Wife Marry

By A Correspondent- Vice President Chiwenga’s ex-wife, Marry Mubaiwa, will know her fate, in a case she is accused of assaulting a former child minder, on July 27 after the state closed its case Thursday.

Mubaiwa is accused of assaulting Delight Munyoro at an elite school in Harare, where she had gone to fetch her children with the former army general.

The former model intended to have some time with her children following her fallout with the VP.

Through her lawyer, Beatrice Mtetwa, Mubaiwa told the court that “evidence produced by the state during the trial was not enough for a reasonable court to reach a decision to convict an individual.”

She also argued that the second medical report produced by witness, Maxilo, and oral-facial surgeon, Dr Wayne Manana, was not authentic since the maid was allegedly said to have visited the doctor once.

Mtetwa is expected to file a written application on July 11.

The State is expected to give its response on July 22.

Magistrate Learnmore Mapiye will determine her fate on July 27 in the morning.

Prosecutors allege Mubaiwa slapped Munyoro, whom she accused of influencing her children to dislike her and their siblings from her former marriages.

The assault charges against Mubaiwa arose in January 2020.

According to the police, there was an altercation between Mubaiwa and the maid over the custody of the children.

Munyoro is reported to have gone to the school to pick up the children but clashed with Marry, who also wanted to have access to them.

It is alleged that Mubaiwa called Munyoro a witch and accused her of influencing her children to dislike their own mother.-NewZimbabwe

