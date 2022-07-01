ZimEye
TOXIC POLITICS..It is settled law that one is innocent until proven guilty. In Zimbabwe, it appears one is guilty until proven innocent.The treatment of these Members of Parliament & others re:Nyatsime is not only illegal but vile, vindictive and outright persecution.#FreeThemAll pic.twitter.com/T2Ma4maery— nelson chamisa (@nelsonchamisa) July 1, 2022
