Sikhala, Sithole Spend 16 Days In Remand Prison

By- The Zanu PF government is pushing for the continued detention of CCC deputy chairman Job Sikhala and his counterpart, Godfrey Sithole.

The two were arrested two weeks ago and are being denied bail.

Posting on Twitter, CCC said the state should stop persecuting their members.

CCC posted:

DAY 16 – Hon

@JobSikhala1

& Hon Godfrey Sithole were jailed 16 days ago for demanding justice for Moreblessing Ali. Bail is a constitutional right. Political persecution must stop! Free them now!

