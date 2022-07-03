Journalist Laiton Kandawire Dies

Spread the love

Laiton Kandawire

Statement: Zimbabwe Union of Journalists (ZUJ) joins the Kandawire family, Kariba Tourism and Media industry players in mourning the passing of Mr Laiton Kandawire. He was a Kariba- based prolific freelance writer, a scribe of the local media House Patsaka Nyaminyami community radio and a sharp intellectual who defined the art of writing and social commentary. Laiton, also known as Leeds, passed on today the 2nd of July 2022 at Mtenderi Hospital in Zambia.

There can never be talk the of post 2000 media landscape in Kariba without the mention of Laiton. He has written several published articles across the divide of tourism, fishing, service delivery and social life putting Kariba on the map.

The void Laiton has left is too big to fill within this local community of Kariba. Laiton is survived by his wife and three boys. Mourners are gathered in Mahombekombe, Kariba.

May his soul rest in peace.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...