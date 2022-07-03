ZRP Cops Attack UZ Students

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri|Overzealous police details attacked University of Zimbabwe students on Friday as Zanu PF- aligned ZICOSU lost elections at the country’s leading centre of learning.

CCC spokesperson Advocate Fadzayi Mahere condemned the harassment of innocent students by ZRP cops.

“We’ve received disturbing reports that violence broke out at the UZ yesterday after ZICOSU lost the election to ZINASU.

It is reported that armed Police beat up students. This is not the Zimbabwe we want. Students must be allowed to make choices without persecution,” Mahere wrote on Facebook.

CCC Youth Assembly spokesperson Stephen Sarkozy Chuma wrote on Twitter:

“News we are receiving is that ZANU PF is terrorizing students at UZ.

With the imminent defeat of its baby organization, ZICOSU by

@Zinasuzim

in SRC elections, ZANU PF is threatening violence on students.

@AllanChipoyi

is ZINASU presidential candidate.”

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...