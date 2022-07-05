BREAKING: Mnangagwa Singer Involved In Fatal Accident

The prolific ZANU PF “KumaSero” singer Chief Shumba Wenje was involved in a fatal accident along the Gweru-Kwekwe road, a source has confirmed to ZimEye on Tues night.

“One person died and others are recovering,” the impeccable source added while declining from naming the deceased.

The source who did not disclose the number of people affected in the accident, said the singer was together with a ZANU PF team driving to a party meeting when their car was hit by another and then swerved to the opposite side of the road to crash into a tree.

