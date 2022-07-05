Sikhala Dying In Prison

By-Reports from Chikurubi Maximum Prison say that CCC deputy chairman Job Sikhala is being denied medication.

Sikhala is said to be unwell since last week.

His ill-health was announced by social rights activist and Journalist Hopewell Chin’ono when he visited the vibrant opposition leader at Chikurubi.

Posting on their social media platform, CCC said Sikhala was being denied access to medication for the unidentified ailment.

CCC posted:

We are receiving reports that Hon

@JobSikhala1

is being denied medical attention. He is being detained unjustly for performing his duties as a lawyer on behalf of Moreblessing Ali’s family. Lawyers must not be persecuted for representing their clients.

