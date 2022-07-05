Soldier In Soup Over Fraud

By A Correspondent-A Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) officer was Monday dragged before the Harare magistrates courts, answering allegations of fraud after he allegedly sold an unregistered Mercedes-Benz.

Desire Tawanda Mubaiwa appeared before Harare magistrate, Yeukai Dzuda, who remanded him to August 4, 2022.

Allegations are that on July 20, 2020 at One Commando, Mubaiwa sold a Mercedes-Benz to one Method Mujinga.

Mujinga later sold the vehicle to a Donald Isheanesu Muzenda in a swap and top-up deal on September 15 2020.

That same year, the vehicle was taken by the police because it was not registered and the owner at that time was asked to register it properly.

Upon engaging the seller, police discovered that the vehicle was fraudulently registered by Mubaiwa.

The vehicle was taken by the police for further investigations into how it ended up being registered yet it was not in the CVR system.

According to court papers, Mujinga suffered a prejudice of US$2 400.

-NewZim

