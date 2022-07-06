Jabulani Sibanda Hails Varakashi’s Social Media Presence

By A Correspondent- Former chairman of Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association Jabulani Sibanda has hailed the work being done by cyber young people “Varakashi” who support President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s vision through different social media platforms.

Speaking at the march held by Varakashi on Saturday in Masvingo Sibanda addressed the need for use of multiplied communication skills.

I am glad that we are living in the era of multiplied mediums of communication and l appreciate the efforts being done by Varakashi in communicating with different societies over the world.

We call for the coordination between our national broadcast Zimbabwe broadcasting corporation to work and give airplay to social media platforms so that the voices of the Varakashi are heard”, he said.

Sibanda further advised people to stay out of violence as elections are close by.

“Do not carry weapons against each other, people move forward when you address their need with out force”.

The march was held by several provinces with Mashonaland central leading in attendance.

