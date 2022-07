Police Gun-Down Four Armed Robbers

By-Police in Gwanda has gunned down four armed robbers.

The armed robbers were shot dead after robbing a local family of a car.

Police posted the announcement Wednesday:

1/2 Breaking news:- The ZRP confirms a shoot out incident which occurred this afternoon at around 1500 hours in Gwanda where four armed robbery suspects were shot dead by the Police.

