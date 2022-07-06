President Chamisa As Fit As A Fiddle

Tinashe Sambiri|CCC has dismissed a false report claiming that President Nelson Chamisa was diagnosed with cancer.

CCC spokesperson Advocate Fadzayi Mahere on Monday described the report as ” malicious black propaganda” emanating from the “last kicks of a dying horse.”

Zanu PF’s intelligence system is desperate to discredit the yellow revolution on social media.

“This story circulating on WhatsApp is fake news,” Advocate Mahere said.

CCC Youth Assembly spokesperson Stephen Sarkozy Chuma said:

“This is the worst form of desperation, the people’s President Chamisa is as fit as a fiddle. Actually he is stronger than ever before…

The Zanu PF propaganda machine is way off the mark in this case.

We are busy with the citizens agenda, winning Zimbabwe for change is our objective.”

