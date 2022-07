President Chamisa Denounces Incessant Harassment Of Sikhala, Sithole

Spread the love

Just been to court in solidarity with our Change Champions Hon Mps @JobSikhala1 and Sithole.These Honourable Members and the 11 others deserve fairness, justice and all our support. Justice delayed is justice denied. We’re WINNING! #Godisinit #FakaPressure- Advocate Nelson Chamisa

President Chamisa in solidarity with Job Sikhala, Godfrey Sithole and jailed CCC members

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...