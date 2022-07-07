BREAKING: ZANU PF MP’s Son Arrested for Murder

By A Correspondent | The son of ZANU PF, MP Pupurai Togarepi, has been arrested.

Nelson Togarepi has been apprehended in connection with a murder case.

Pupurai Togarepi

In a statement, the police said,

“The ZRP confirms the arrest of three security guards, Regis Nelson Togarepi (24), Joseph Prudence Magombeyi (20) and Mathias Murombo (33) in connection with a murder case which occurred on 05/07/22 at around 0001 hours at a milling company in Masvingo.

“The suspects fatally assaulted Takunda Maingidze (18) with fan belts all over the body on allegations of breaking into the company’s warehouse. They dumped the body of the victim near Mucheke River.”

