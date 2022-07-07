Four Armed Robbers Shot Dead In Gwanda

Four alleged armed robbers were shot dead following a carjacking incident in Gwanda, Matabeleland South, police said on Wednesday.

A woman was robbed of her vehicle at around 10AM before police located the vehicle at around 3PM.

Police spokesman Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said armed officers engaged the suspects in a shoot-out after noticing that they were armed.

“Four suspects were shot dead by the police,” he added.

Nyathi said more information about the incident would be released on Thursday.

