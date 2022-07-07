Gold Coins Not Remedy For Sinking Economy

Tinashe Sambiri| The Zanu PF regime is using gold coins to steal from the poor, CCC vice president Hon Tendai Biti has said.

According to Hon Biti, gold coins will not solve the economic crisis in the country.

On Monday Hon Biti said:

“The gold coin will not solve the structural crises arising from exchange rate collapse, excess money, inflation & unemployment. Instead, it is another gimmick for extraction & arbitrage.

They never tire from devising ways of transferring wealth from the poor, the State to elites.”

