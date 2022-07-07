Robson Chere Is Not A Murderer

The inquest on the unfortunate death of Roy Issa ruled out foul play! CCC Namibia condemns the arrest of Robson Chere.

05 July 2022

Ambassadors of the citizen’s movement led by President Advocate Nelson Chamisa condemn the continued crackdown on labor unionists who are demanding better livelihoods for the rest of the civil servants. The arbitrary arrest of ARTUZ Secretary-General, Robson Nikita Chere today in Harare is a clear testament that Zimbabwe needs novel leadership with practical solutions to the socio-economic problems confronting the education fraternity. It is satanic to use trumped-up murder charges on labor unionists and prominent human rights defenders. Robson Chere is just an educator with the zeal to receive a living wage against the 24 loaves of bread they are given as remuneration per month.

Namibia district instructs ZANU-PF to desist from the stinking culture of suppressing voices of dissent. Artuz stands for pro-poor policies meant to alleviate the teaching fraternity from the artificial poverty born out of corruption, graft, and entire mismanagement of the national cake in the motherland. Teachers deserve a living wage because education is a pillar in every aspect of our lives. We are cognizant of the fact that education is a vehicle for social and economic mobility across the globe hence persecuting those who stand against slave wages must be resisted with equal measure. The regime must unconditionally release Robson Chere, Job Saro Wiwa Sikhala, Godfrey Sithole, The Nyatsime 11, and the Chimanimani 3.

Moreover, it must be clear to the Harare regime that no amount of torture, intimidation, imprisonment and long pre-trial detentions shall deter political activists, human rights defenders, and labor unionists from fighting for justice and constitutionalism in the fatherland. We are absolutely aware that Chere, Obert, and others are being prosecuted for resisting meager salaries from the corrupt ZANU-PF. The constitution of Zimbabwe allows citizens to petition, demonstrate, and bargain as labour unionists but the clueless regime is pressing the panic button. We say FakaPressure from all angles.

The arrest of Robson Chere is not only illegal but also unconstitutional! Chere is not a murderer! Job Saro Wiwa Sikhala is not violent- release them now including all prisoners of conscience. We shall continue to demand justice for Robson Chere, Obert Masaraure, Mboneni Ncube, Langelihle Dube, Nyasha Zhambe, Moreblessing Ali, Itai Dzamara, Tonderai Ndira, Job Saro Wiwa Sikhala, Godfrey Sithole, Last Maengahama, Tungamirai Madzokere, The Nyatsime 12, The Chimanimani 3 not forgetting political prisoners who are victims of state repression.

ZANU-PF must just go! We are sick and exhausted of their primitive shenanigans of weaponizing the law to put the opposition on mute. It is now imperative to embrace dangerous freedom against peaceful slavery. Enough is enough! Organize or starve! Fight or die!

FreeRobsonNikitaChere

JusticeForJobSaroWiwaSikhala

JusticeForGodfreySithole

JusticeForNyatsime12

JusticeForChimanimani3

FreeAllPrisonersOfConscience

HandsOffArtuz

HandsOffCCC

Citizens Coalition for Change Namibia

Rundu Branch Interim Spokesperson

Robson Ruhanya

