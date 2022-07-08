Early Bonus For Opposition Ahead Of 2023

Opposition parties have been given an early bonus ahead of the 2023 harmonised elections as factionalism is tearing ZANU PF Matebeleland South Province apart.

The party chairperson Mangaliso Ndlovu, who is also Cabinet Minister for Tourism and Environment is being accused of fuelling divisions in the party.

Sources close to this publication said Ndlovu is taking advantage of his position in the party and government to decampaign some of his colleagues.

A war veteran who spoke to Bulawayo24.com on condition of anonymity said Mangaliso intends to replace all sitting ZANU PF MPs in Matebeleland South with his ‘Trojan horses’.

Painfully, the said “horses” are immature and not public appealing.

“Some of these boys that the Minister want to impose to the public are not even known in their cells. The Minister is putting the party at risk as those that he wants out are hardworking cadres who have a traceable history in the party”, said the war veteran.

Pressed to disclose more about the alleged accusations, the war veteran figured out Bulilima West constituency.

“In Bulilima West, the Minister is going around imposing one Lulwamani Nleya at the expense of the incumbent Cde Dingimuzi Phuthi”,he said.

Another party member only identified as Mandlovu said if the party would decide to go by Lulwamani, then it could as well have donated the party to the opposition.

“Umfana okhulunywa ngaye asimazi, sizwa bethi ungene kuma cells lonyaka (we don’t know the boy they are talking about, we hear he joined the party recently)”Phuthi is a selfless, hardworking and committed young man who is always with the people and not behind the desk”, said the woman.

Lulwamani Nleya is said to be the son to the late former MP for the constituency Cde Lungisani Nleya.

Efforts to get the comment from Mangaliso were fruitless as his mobile phone was not reachable.

-Byo24

