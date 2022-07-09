Journalist Assaulted By Police

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) assaulted freelance Journalist Anyway Yotamu before arresting him while he was taking pictures as police ran battles with vendors in Harare.

According to Media Institute for Southern Africa (MISA) the police assaulted and arrested Yotamu charging him with disorderly conduct.

Said MISA in an alert:

Journalist Yotamu Anyway is in police custody at Harare Central Police station. He was earlier reportedly assaulted by the police while they were chasing vendors in Harare CBD. MISA has since deployed lawyer Tafadzwa Mugabe to attend to the case.”

He was later released.

When contacted Yotamu said he was in pain and was being attended by medical practitioners.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...