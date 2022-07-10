Europe Far Behind Zimbabwe On Drone Technology: Mnangagwa

The ZANU PF leader, Emmerson Mnangagwa has announced saying Europe is far behind Zimbabwe on the use of technology in farming.

Speaking in Marondera on Friday, Mnangagwa said: “Europe is far behind us, they use tractors for irrigation, our method is just with a cellphone; you just press it and the drone does the irrigation.”

He was speaking during the Official launch of the Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology Innovation and Agro-Industrial Park

VIDEO:

Europe is far behind us, they use tractors for irrigation, our method is just with a cellphone; you just press it and the drone does the irrigation, says @edmnangagwa pic.twitter.com/v362W0OtDM — ZimEye (@ZimEye) July 10, 2022

