Man Kills Mother Of Underage “Girlfriend”

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- A man from Lion’s Den in Chinhoyi, Mashonaland West Province, is on the run after he allegedly murdered the mother of his under-age girlfriend.

Simbarashe Menyuka assaulted Hazvinei Chareka (31) with a log and then stabbed her in the shoulder with a knife as she confronted him and disapproved of his affair with her 14-year-old daughter.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, assistant commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident. He said:

ZRP Murereka, Lion’s Den in Chinhoyi is investigating a case of murder which occurred on July 1, 2022, at Village 29, Two Tree farm in Chinhoyi.

The victim, Hazvinei Chareka (31) died on the spot after she was hit with a log and stabbed with a knife in the shoulder by the suspect, Simbarashe Menyuka.

The victim was attacked after she approached the suspect and told him to stop dating her 14-year-old daughter.

Menyuka picked up a log and struck the now-deceased, before stabbing her with a knife.

Chareka bled profusely leading to her death on the spot. Upon realising that Chareka had died, Menyuka fled the scene and is yet to be accounted for.

-NewZim

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...