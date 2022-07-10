Sungura Musician Mark Ngwazi Hired By Zanu Pf

By A Correspondent- ZANU PF district Coordinating Committee (DCC) chairperson for Mazowe Tafadzwa Musarara has hired Sungura musician Mark Ngwazi to perform at a party youth inter district to be held tomorrow at Nzvimbo growth point in Chiweshe.

The inter district will be graced by deputy secretary for youth league John Paradza who will be the guest of honour.

Ngwazi confirmed the event and said Musarara was one of his sponsors.

He is currently riding high with his new album “Nharo nezvine nharo.”

Ngwazi will be supported by ZANU PF activist Chief Shumba of Hwenje music.

Musarara has been instrumental in mobilizing people in Mazowe District as ZANU PF aims to get five million votes at the looming Presidential elections.

