Passion Java Hit & Run Victim Named

By-The woman who was killed by the controversial prophet and Zanu PF apologist, Passion Java’s car has been named.

The lady has been identified as Joyce Tandi and was 17-year-old.

Java’s convoy hit the girl along Seke Road on Tuesday last week.

She was a member of the AFM in Zimbabwe Sunningdale 3 Assembly.

Her family also said an offer by Passion Java to extend scholarships to Tandi’s children if she had any was an insult to the family, considering that he never engaged the family to know his victim.

