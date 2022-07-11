Passion Java’s Dumps Hit & Run Victim Family

By- Controversial prophet and Zanu PF apologist Passion Java’s has dumped a girl killed by his driver.

On Tuesday last week, Joyce Tandi (17) was hit by Java’s convoy along Seke Road.

She was a member of the AFM in Zimbabwe Sunningdale 3 Assembly.

The deceased’s family said an offer by Java to extend scholarships to Tandi’s children if she had any was an insult to the family, considering that he never engaged the family to know his victim.

