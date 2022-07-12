Malawi Teachers’ Union Calls For Masaraure, Chere Release

CALLS FOR THE IMMEDIATE RELEASE OF OBERT MASARAURE THE ARTUZ PRESIDENT AND ROBSON CHERERE-THE SECRETARY-GENERAL OF ARTUZ

On behalf of the membership and leadership of the Teachers’ Union of Malawi (TUM), we condemn the arbitrary arrest and arbitrary detention of Mr.

Obert Masaraure the president of Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) and Mr. Robson Cherere the Secretary-General of Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ). One person might ask what interest does our organization have in this matter? The response is simple we firmly believe in offering solidarity to the oppressed workers especially teachers. We also firmly believe in Martin Luther King Jr’s words found in his letter from Birmingham Jail which stated that “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.” We call upon the relevant authorities in Harare to do the right thing and immediately release the president and Secretary General of ARTUZ.

An injury to one is an injury to all.

CHARLES KUMCHENGA

THE SECRETARY-GENERAL

