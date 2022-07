New ZEC Commissioner Not Related To Dr Obert Mpofu

Dear Editor,

I have read in your online newspaper that Catherine Mpofu is Dr Obert Mpofu’s daughter.

I am Catherine Mpofu’s eldest sister. I am Dr Sehliselo Mpofu.

Catherine’s father is the late Joseph William Mpofu of Siganda. Her mother is Mrs Elidah Mpofu of Siganda.

We are not related to Dr Obert Mpofu.

You can cross check with Parliament of Zimbabwe. She was there for many years.

