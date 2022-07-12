Pressure Mounts On Mohadi’s ZEC Daughter To Quit

Spread the love

By- The opposition CCC said it had already expressed its discontent over the appointment of Kembo Mohadi’s Daughter in the Zimbabwe Election Commission.

President Emerson Mnangagwa swore in his former deputy Kembo Mohadi’s daughter, Abigail, as a commissioner in the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission last week.

Zimbabweans see Abigail’s appointment into the country’s election management body as a conflict of interest, given that her father is a senior member of the ruling party, which would also compete in the elections.

Responding to the media during a press briefing Tuesday, CCC deputy spokesperson Ostalos Siziba said they would cause havoc in parliament until Abigail resigned from ZEC.

https://twitter.com/CCCZimbabwe/status/1546800831596576769⁦

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...