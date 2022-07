ZEC Under Pressure To Implement Reforms Before Polls

Tinashe Sambiri| CCC has expressed concern at the escalating violence in the country.

Speaking at a media briefing in Harare on Tuesday, CCC deputy spokesperson, Gift Ostallos Siziba challenged the Zanu PF regime to release political prisoners.

Siziba also described ZEC’s conduct as disturbing and worrisome.

