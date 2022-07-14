Breaking……ZACC Arrests All Mwonzora Norton Councillors

By Staff Reporter- All opposition MDC-T Norton councillors have reportedly been arrested on allegations of corruption.

Norton has 13 ward councillors. Out of the 13, two (2) are independent, one (1) is from Zanu PF, and 10 belong to the MDC-T led by Senator Douglas Mwonzora.

Sources close to this development told Zimeye.com that the councillors were nabbed on Monday by members of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) for illegally selling residential stands.

” They were summoned to ZACC offices in Harare on Monday for interviews, and they were later charged with abuse of office,” said the sources.

” The main allegations are that of selling stands to their friends and relatives at a price which is lower than the recommended price. They are expected to appear in the Norton Court tomorrow (Friday),” the source added.

Repeated efforts to get an official comment from ZACC spokesperson John Makamure were fruitless as his phone went answered. We also sent him text messages via WhatsApp, but they were not yet responded to at the time of publishing despite having been read.

Norton MP, Temba Mliswa, neither picked his phone nor responded to sent WhatsApp messages we sent to him.

We also tried to reach the MDC-T President, Senator Mwonzora, but his phone was unavailable.

Observers, however, view the arrest of the 10 MDC-T councillors as a Zanu PF ploy to discredit the opposition ahead of the 2023 national elections.

