Manchester United beat Liverpool 4 – 0 in a pre-season friendly match played at Rajamangara Stadium in Bangkok this Tuesday.
Erik ten Hag enjoyed a winning start as Manchester United manager the Red Devils’ Sancho, Fred, Martial and Pellistri found the back of the net.
Zimbabwean Isaac Mabaya was in Liverpool’s starting XI.
Line Ups:
Manchester United first XI – De Gea, Dalot, Varane, Lindelof, Shaw, McTominay, Fred, Sancho, Fernandes, Rashford, Martial)
subs: Baily, Malacia, Diallo, Heaton, Telles, Pellistri, Wan-Bissaka, van de Beek, Elanga, Savage, Iqbal.
Unused subs: Mejbri, Chong, Laird,
Liverpool First XI – Allison, L Chambers, J Gomez, N Phillips, Isaac Mabaya, F Carvalho, J Henderson, T Morton, L Diaz, R Firmino, H Elliot,
Subs: Fabinho, Van Dijk, Konate, Alcantara, Milner, Keita, Salah, Adrian, Oxlade-Chamberlain, C Jones, Tsimikas, Robertson, Nunez, Matip, S Bajcetic, Williams, Clark, L Clarkson, T Alexander, T Hill, M Frauendorf
Unused Subs: F Mrozek, van den Berg, B Davies,
Pindula News